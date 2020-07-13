Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor hospitalized with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, says he’s hospitalized in Little Rock after testing positive for COVID-19. The family’s statement said David Pryor and his wife Barbara Pryor both received positive test results Friday. Barbara Pryor, who didn’t have symptoms, is quarantining at home but David Pryor, who is 85 and a stroke and heart attack survivor, was admitted Saturday to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The family says he’s “responding well in the hospital.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that news that the Pryors had tested positive “illustrates that no one is immune.”