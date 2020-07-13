Dozens in Rockford gather to protest against the murder of Vanessa Guillen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even though Vanessa Guillen died more than 1,000 miles from Rockford, her impact still hit the Stateline hard.

Dozens gathered outside of the Armed Forces Career Center on the east side of Rockford to protest against the assault and murder of Vanessa Guillen.

Multiple people like Janelle Solis came in support of relatives who currently serve in the armed forces. Guillen's murder stands as a stark reminder of the danger Solis' family members face every day from their brothers and sisters in arms.

"It just hit home," Solis said. "Knowing it could be her, or my little sister that's going into the military. It's just a scary situation."

Among all the protesters, there was an important face who wasn't there. Petty Ofc. LeiLa Jimenez played a major role in organizing the protest while serving with the Navy in Virginia.

Even though Jimenez couldn't be at the protest in her hometown, her friend who helped co-host the protest Facetimed her to watch exactly what she hoped to accomplish.

"We're all just a community together," Jimenez said. "We're not a Hispanic community, we're not a Black community, not a white community, we're just a community together."

While Jimenez hopes the movement continues, she doesn't have any plans to schedule another protest. Jimenez also clarified that her opinions were her own and do not represent the Navy.