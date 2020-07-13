Dixon Police fish out F-450 that ‘slipped’ into Rock River

DIXON (WREX) -- A Ford F-450 ended up underwater after it "slipped" into the river, according to police.

"Did you know we have a SCUBA team?!? Well they got their work in today helping recover a vehicle that slipped into the river!!!" A Facebook Post made by Dixon Police said.

One photo shows the Ford F-450 dually pickup truck submerged in the water. The next photo shows their recovery of it, with a trailer behind the truck poking out of the water as they pull it back up the boat ramp.

Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell says it happened at the boat ramp at the intersection of West First Street and Custer Street.