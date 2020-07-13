 Skip to Content

Dixon Police fish out F-450 that ‘slipped’ into Rock River

8:23 pm News, Top Stories

DIXON (WREX) -- A Ford F-450 ended up underwater after it "slipped" into the river, according to police.

"Did you know we have a SCUBA team?!? Well they got their work in today helping recover a vehicle that slipped into the river!!!" A Facebook Post made by Dixon Police said.

One photo shows the Ford F-450 dually pickup truck submerged in the water. The next photo shows their recovery of it, with a trailer behind the truck poking out of the water as they pull it back up the boat ramp.

Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell says it happened at the boat ramp at the intersection of West First Street and Custer Street.

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

Related Articles

Skip to content