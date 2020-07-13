Dead bats test positive for rabies in Stephenson County

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — Officials say two bats have tested positive for rabies in Stephenson County, northwest of Chicago. The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports that one bat was found dead about two weeks ago southeast of Freeport. The other was found dead last week in a barn in Cedarville. County Animal Control veterinarian William Condie says they are the first positive rabid animals there in at least a decade. Condie told the newspaper that about 100 bats have been tested over that time and the tests have been negative for the disease. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and is spread through bites or scratches.