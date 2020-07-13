After court losses, Texas GOP to consider online convention

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Republican Party says it will consider moving its convention online after three courts refused to force Houston to allow in-person events the city canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hours after the Texas Supreme Court dismissed its appeal, the state GOP said in a statement that its executive committee would meet Monday night to vote to formalize canceling a three-day event that would have drawn potentially thousands of people. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely.