Asia Today: India sees another surge, hot spots shut again

NEW DELHI (AP) — Several Indian states imposed weekend curfews and locked down high-risk areas as its coronavirus cases surge. The number of infections neared 900,000 with a record 28,701 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The total is behind only the United States and Brazil. The Health Ministry also reported another 500 deaths, taking India’s total fatalities from COVID-19 up to 23,174. New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the cities witnessing a surge in infections. India imposed a national lockdown March 24 that lasted more than two months, but it has mostly reopened.