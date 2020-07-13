3 Azerbaijani troops die in clashes with Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan are blaming each other for skirmishes on their volatile border that has left three Azerbaijani soldiers dead and several troops wounded on both sides. The two neighbors in the Southern Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled. Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. The latest incident began Sunday when Armenian and Azerbaijani troops exchanged fire in the northern section of their border. Officials in both countries blamed each other for starting the fighting and said that sporadic shelling continued Monday.