2 biggest California districts say school will start online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s two largest school districts announced Monday they won’t bring students back to classrooms next month as the nation’s most populous state continues to see a rise in coronavirus hospitalizations and infection rates. Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified School districts say they’ll start the school year with distance learning and return to classrooms when they feel it’s safe. The moves come as teachers unions are urging schools not to reopen right away. Many districts are seeking clearer guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration about what a safe return to schools would look like.