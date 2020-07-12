Warming temperatures are making a return by Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Surface high pressure is going to keep the Stateline seasonable and nice. However, showers and thunderstorms are on the return into the mid-week.

Quiet & Fair Start:

An area of surface high pressure has given us a gift to end the weekend. Temperatures are staying near average (around the middle '80s and lows in the lower 60's) for the near term. We also get the chance to hold on to the quiet and mostly clear overnight into Monday. Winds will be light and humidity levels will remain manageable.

The last time we had two days that were at or below average looks to be in June. Sunday, June 14th, and Monday, June 15th were two days in a row that had highs (in the '70s) for the day that sat well below average. Sadly, we are not going to be that lucky when it comes to our highs from Sunday nor on Monday. Gladly, the cooler feeling will be there compared to the stretch of 90° days we had just a little bit ago.

Temperatures are on the rise for the next work week.

Storms try to return:

Wednesday is when the best chances for showers resides in the forecast at least through the next weekend. The confidence of how often these rain chances occur through the week is not certain. Most days of the week will probably see plenty of dry time as a result. Temperatures will be on the rise with most days rising above that mid-July average high in the middle '80s.

High confidence for plenty of dry time as rain chances hang around all week.

As temperatures rise, we will have to watch dew points as well. Models are indicating dew points in the uncomfortable '70s for the middle of the next work week. This will be important because if we do not see the showers, we see the heat index values that could rise toward the '90s or higher in the mid-week. The hottest part of the week will take place next weekend.