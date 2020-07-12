UN: Libyan coast guard intercepts 83 Europe-bound migrants

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Libya’s coast guard has intercepted a boat with 83 Europe-bound migrants overnight. The International Organization for Migration on Sunday said the migrants were mostly from Sudan and Eritrea, and included one woman. They’ve been taken to a detention center in western Libya near the capital, Tripoli. The U.N. says some 6,000 have been intercepted off Libya’s Mediterranean coast so far this year. Libya is a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty. The European Union has partnered with Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants. Rights groups say that’s left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid, overcrowded detention centers.