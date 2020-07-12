UK-China ties freeze with debate over Huawei, Hong Kong

LONDON (AP) — Only five years ago, Britain and China were celebrating a “golden era” in relations. That now seems like a distant memory, with hostile rhetoric ratcheting up in recent days over Beijing’s new security law for Hong Kong, the U.K.’s offer of citizenship to millions in the former colony and a growing dispute over the role of Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s role in Britain’s critical infrastructure. A growing number in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party are taking a long, hard look at Britain’s Chinese ties. Many are saying Britain has been far too complacent and naive in thinking it could reap economic benefits without political consequences.