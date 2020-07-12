Short lifts Red Stars past Royals in NWSL’s Challenge Cup

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Casey Short scored in the 85th minute and the Chicago Red Stars beat the Utah Royals 1-0 on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. Short’s header gave the Red Stars their first win of the group stage at Zions Bank Stadium. U.S. national team goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher got three saves in the win, and now has 11 saves in four Challenge Cup games. It was the final group stage game for both teams.