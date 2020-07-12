Search of California lake resumes for missing “Glee” star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last week that they believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat. The boy was found asleep and wearing a life vest. He told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat — but his mom never made it out of the water. Rivera starred on the Fox hit from 2009 until 2015.