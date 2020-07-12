Record label announces death of rap artist Lil Marlo

ATLANTA (AP) — The rap artist known as Lil Marlo has died, his record label said. Quality Control Music announced the death of Rudolph “Marlo” Johnson on Sunday in a social media post, saying he’ll be remembered as “a man of great talent who feared nothing.” A statement from the Atlanta Police Department says a man named Rudolph Johnson was killed late Saturday in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting. Officers responded to a single-car wreck on Interstate 285 in Atlanta at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. The statement says officers found the driver, later identified as Johnson, dead inside his vehicle. Investigators believe Johnson was shot while driving and that he was the intended target.