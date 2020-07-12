 Skip to Content

Police respond to report of body found in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police were called to a street in Janesville after a report of a body found in a wooded area, according to dispatchers.

Rock County Communications tells 27 News a call came in around 2 p.m. on Sunday from someone reporting they saw a possible body in the wooded area near the intersection of Pierce Street and Burbank Avenue in Janesville.

Janesville Police Department says officers are on scene right now investigating the call.

This is a developing story.

