Palace player Zaha racially abused; 12-year-old arrested

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested by police after Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha highlighted racist abuse he received ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Aston Villa. Zaha posted the screenshots on Twitter with the message: “Woke up to this today.” The racist messages and imagery referencing Zaha being Black were sent on Instagram from a user who referenced Villa in his name. West Midlands Police announced: “We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy.”