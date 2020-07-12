Official: Photo helps in search for missing “Glee” actress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A magazine reports that a member of a team searching a Southern California lake for a missing TV star said Sunday that he’s confident his crew is getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find her. Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team tells Us Weekly that actress Naya Rivera sent to a family member a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru. Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.