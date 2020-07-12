‘Moving target’: Schools deal with new plans, Trump demands

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for new guidance from federal health officials to reopen the nation’s schools buildings. But many school leaders say they’re sticking with their plans. The Trump administration wants schools to fully reopen this fall. And the president is threatening to withhold funding from schools that want to bring students back for only a few days a week. School district leaders across the nation say there’s still a lot of uncertainty about how schools will reopen. Some say they’re in holding pattern waiting for new directives from Washington and their own state leaders.