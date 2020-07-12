Mass celebrated after fire damages centuries-old church

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — Mass was celebrated Sunday on the grounds of an historic Catholic church in Southern California that was heavily damaged by fire a day earlier. The blaze early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of San Gabriel Mission, which was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez presided over Sunday’s service at a chapel near the burned sanctuary. Nobody was hurt in the fire. Gomez said in a statement that historic paintings and other artifacts had been removed as part of the renovations.