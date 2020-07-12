Local ice cream man robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet Pablo Perez - A Rockford ice cream vendor who has served ice cream for 25 years.

"He thinks it's an honorable job. He has been offered other jobs that might not be as honorable, but he doesn't do it," said Agustin Escamilla.

Translator, Agustin Escamilla, helps us understand Perez's story.

In early July, Perez was working on Green St. when he was approached by two men. He was held at gunpoint, and then robbed.

"He felt anger, because it was a lot of money and he knows how much work it took to make this money," said Escamilla.

The criminals made off with his hard earned $800 in cash. However, Perez is not letting that traumatic day stop him from doing his job. He says it's the kids that keep him going.

"If a kid approaches him and doesn't have enough money he will give it to them because he knows god will pay him back," said Escamilla.

A few friends wanted to help out Perez. So, they created a GoFundMe page to earn back the lost money.

"We had people donate from Texas, Colorado, New York, California, Chicago, people from all over," said Buddah Barrios.

The page has raised over $2,000 in the last week. Something Barrios never expected.

A show of support for a man who's brightened and sweetened the days of Rockford residents for decades.