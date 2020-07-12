Illinois reports 954 new coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois public health officials are reporting hundreds of new coronavirus cases across the state on Sunday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website, there are 954 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The site also says 20 more people have lost their lives related to the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 153,916 and 7,187 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

The statewide recovery rate remains at 94 percent.

More than 38,000 people have been tested for the virus since Saturday.