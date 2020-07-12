Crews restore power after storms hit central Illinois

Crews restore power after storms hit central IllinoisNew
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Crews are working to restore power for thousands of homes after a series of storms hit central Illinois. Ameren Illinois activated an emergency operations center Saturday evening to resolve the outages. By Sunday morning, more than 12,500 customers were without power. Storms hitting multiple counties brought strong winds and hail. The Pontiac Fire Department responded to several calls, including for damaged from downed trees and power lines.