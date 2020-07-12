Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan, son in hospital with COVID-19

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son have tested positive for the coronavirus and are hospitalized in Mumbai. In a tweet on Saturday, the 77-year-old Bachchan said his family and staff have also undergone tests. His 44-year-old son and fellow actor, Abhishek Bachchan, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for the virus and is hospitalized. He described their symptoms as mild. The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.