As beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers

BOSTON (AP) — Businesses in beach communities and mountain getaways up and down the East Coast are fretting about a shortage of workers as the summer season picks up steam. The concern comes after the Trump administration announced last month that it was extending a ban on green cards and adding many temporary visas to the freeze, including J-1 cultural exchange visas and H-2B visas. Workers with these visas are employed in forestry to fisheries to hospitality businesses. Businesses said they would like to hire Americans but that labor pools in their communities are too small. Other challenges are high housing prices.