BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.

Police say a 21-year-old Beloit woman was shot inside of her home around 7:30 Saturday night in the 700 block of Ninth Street.

Officers say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Police did not say the motive of the shooting, but said the incident is not self-inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing.