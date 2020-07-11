UN approves aid to Syria’s rebel area through 1 crossing

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution authorizing humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest from Turkey through just one crossing point. The vote Saturday was a victory for Russia, which is Syria’s most important ally. Russia argued that aid should be delivered from within the country across conflict lines and just one crossing point is needed. The U.N. and humanitarian groups argued unsuccessfully — along with the vast majority of the council — that two crossing points were essential to get aid to the 2.8 million needy people in the northwest, especially with the region’s recent first case of COVID-19.