Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters. Speaking Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, the Trump advisers cast his presumed Democratic challenger Joe Biden as out of touch and Biden’s party as a “mob” bent on erasing America’s history. The convention was held in person in Green Bay despite the coronavirus. Trump advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson both participated in a women for Trump bus tour in Wisconsin leading up to them speaking at the convention.