Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

SYDNEY (AP) — A 17-year-old surfer has died when he was mauled by a shark, the second fatal attack in a week and at least the fifth in Australia this year. Police say the teenager was surfing at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, about 370 miles north of Sydney in New South Wales state just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he was attacked. The shark attack left him with severe injuries to his legs. Several surfers came to the aid of the boy and helped him to shore for medical attention. Despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene. Last Saturday, a 20-year-old scuba diver who was spear fishing died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia’s Queensland state.