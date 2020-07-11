Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR LEE COUNTY…

At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of

Woodhaven Lakes, or 8 miles southwest of Amboy, moving east at 35

mph. The Stering airport reported a 60 mph wind gust with this

storm.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar and airport observation station indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes,

Nelson, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Lee Center and Nachusa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is has produced widespread wind damage across western

Illinois and eastern Iowa. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH