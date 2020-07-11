Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WHITESIDE COUNTY WILL
EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
northwestern Illinois.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
the Quad Cities.