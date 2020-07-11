Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:57 PM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois…

Northeastern Mercer County in northwestern Illinois…

Southern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Henry County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from DeWitt to near Eldridge to near Durant, moving

southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, East Moline, Cambridge,

Silvis, Geneseo, Colona, Milan, Le Claire, Coal Valley,

Prophetstown, Hampton, Orion, Port Byron, Erie, Buffalo, Andalusia

and Atkinson.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa near mile marker 5.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 31.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 26.

Interstate 280 between mile markers 10 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing

widespread wind damage across Linn and Cedar Counties. SEEK SHELTER

NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH