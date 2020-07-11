Severe storms possible for the Stateline this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dry, sunny, and quiet patch takes place before a line of strong showers and storms will move through the Stateline this evening.

Round #2 (Evening Storms)

The main focus for severe potential lies along an upper-level impulse that is diving southeastward from Minnesota and Iowa. This line will make it to the Stateline between 5 - 8 PM. Storms will last at least through midnight. There will be a watch in effect through 12 AM Sunday to highlight the areas with the highest threat.

A watch for the Stateline in effect through 12 AM Sunday.

The main threats from this line of storms will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. Flooding is another possibly due to slower-moving storms and quick heavy downpours. Wind gusts in these storms may exceed 60 mph leading to damage of property and hail greater than 1 inch in diameter. This why the Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

A 2 out of 5 for the Stateline for severe weather.

Make sure you have a way to receive alerts this evening. That includes a weather radio or the 13 WREX weather app. Also, have a plan for where to go during severe weather warnings. Remember when a warning is issued to head immediately to your safe spot.

Clearing Out Late:

We will see the severe potential wraps up after midnight, but the chance for rainfall will not be over yet. Showers will continue through at least Sunday morning before we start to see skies beginning to clear. Even cooler temperatures start taking place on Sunday. Highs in the lower 80's with plenty of sunshine into Monday. However, there will be more chances for showers and thunderstorms for the next work week as well.