Rockford Police on scene of motorcycle vs. car crash, two people seriously injured

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are on scene of a serious motorcycle vs. car crash Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

Police say the accident is at Charles and 11th streets.

Authorities say two people were on the motorcycle and are being treated at a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask for the public to avoid the area.

13 WREX has a crew on the way and will update this developing story as we learn more. We will also have more on 13 News tonight at 10 p.m.