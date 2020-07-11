 Skip to Content

Rockford Police on scene of motorcycle vs. car crash, two people seriously injured

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are on scene of a serious motorcycle vs. car crash Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

Police say the accident is at Charles and 11th streets.

Authorities say two people were on the motorcycle and are being treated at a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police ask for the public to avoid the area.

