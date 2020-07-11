Okinawa governor wants tougher action as 61 Marines infected

TOKYO (AP) — The governor of Japan’s Okinawa is demanding a top U.S. military commander take tougher prevention measures and more transparency hours after officials were told that more than 60 Marines at two bases have been infected over the past few days. Okinawan officials reported a total of 61 cases _ 38 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and another 23 at Camp Hansen _ since July 7. They say U.S. military officials told them the two bases have since been put in lockdown. The disclosure of the exact figures came only after Okinawa’s repeated requests to the U.S. military. Gov. Denny Tamaki held telephone talks with Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, commander of III Marine Expeditionary Force, to demand the U.S military take stronger action.