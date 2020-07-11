Miss Carly’s offering free produce every Saturday until September

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford is no stranger to farmers markets. However, one local organization wanted to provide fresh food to those who may not have access to those markets.

"We live right here in a food desert so it's really important to me that we are utilizing that land and this area to provide access to the people," said Carly Rice.

Carly Rice, at Miss Carly's, started growing her community garden years ago. Now, with the help of her volunteers, she is giving that fresh produce to people in need.

Today, volunteers set up a free farm stand and people could pick out carrots, cucumbers and herbs for free or make a donation of any kind.

Another local garden had the same idea too.

Owl's Roost Farm partnered with Miss Carly's to offer its' food.

The owner says it's all in support of food sustainability.

The pandemic is already creating even more of a food access gab than had already to begin with and we also know that food pantries struggle to provide fresh food so we are hoping to bridge that gap. Give people an opportunity to participate in our food system as they should be able to," said Allyson Rosemore.

Miss Carly's and Owl's Roost Farm will continue the free farm stand every Saturday into the fall.