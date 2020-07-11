ROCKFORD (WREX) — As professional sports return from the coronavirus pandemic, local travel baseball teams are also making their way back to playing. The Sportscore Two is holding it's second tournament since COVID-19, and they plan on having six more that go through mid-August. The coaches and players are ecstatic to be back.

After not being able to play in the spring, a new sense of gratitude was felt. J.R. Veliz is the head coach of the Yorksville Foxes who participated in this weekend's tournament.

"It makes you appreciate everything man, it makes you appreciate the game even more, it's our passion," said Veliz. "Makes you appreciate it even more and the boys even more, seeing how much they missed it made me miss it that much more. You can see it, when they play they don't want to go home, so it's good stuff man."

Team enrollment has been higher than usual for the first couple tournaments since returning from quarantine. Nick Povalits is the VP of Marketing and Sports Development at the Rockford Area Convention Visitors Beureau, and says it's great to see the kids back in action.

"The kids have been chomping at the bit to get back to it, and I think we're seeing that based on the number of teams that have registered," said Povalitis. Typically JP Sports brings in 40-45 teams tops, and that numbers up to sixty this weekend."

The complex hopes to continue having these tournaments without interruption for the rest of the summer.