Israelis protest government’s economic response to virus

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting the new government’s failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, directing their anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Struggling workers and business owners organized the protest Saturday in central Tel Aviv. With economic stress deepening recently, many Israelis think the government had not done enough to compensate hundreds of thousands of workers who lost their job as a result of restrictions and shutdowns. Unemployment has surged over 20%, and Netanyahu has seen his popularity plummet. On Thursday, Netanyahu announced an economic “safety net,” promising quick relief measures and stipends over the coming year for struggling workers and business owners.