Informational meeting for new Girl Scout Troop in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two local organizations join forces forces to create a Girl Scout Troop for black girls.

No Shades and Conscious Coaching came together to launch the troop.

Girls from grades 2nd-8th are welcome.

The first informational meeting for parents was held Saturday morning.

The troup plans to meet together bi-weekly.

"Due to access and finances a lot of African american girls have not been able to benefit from it. So what we wanted to do was provide that access and the opportunity for African American girls to benefit from Girl Scouts, but also benefit in a culturally uplifting way," said Antonio Turner.