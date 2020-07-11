Hundreds of counterfeit watches shipped into Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) -- Federal authorities say nearly 200 counterfeit watches were found in late June and early July at a mail facility at O'Hare International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say officers at the facility inspected the 175 parcels containing 193 watches due to incorrect manifests or X-ray anomalies.

An appraiser found the watches were counterfeit.

Most of the copies claimed to have been made by Rolex.

Suggested retail prices for authentic watches would total $3.1 million.