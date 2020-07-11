DeKalb Co. man in serious condition after being ejected in motorcycle crash

MCHENRY COUNTY (WREX) -- A 69-year-old DeKalb County man is in serious condition after a motorcycle vs. car crash Saturday morning in McHenry County.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning shortly after 10:30 in the 13500 block of Illinois Route 176 just west of Dean Street in unincorporated Woodstock.

Investigators say a 31-year-old DuPage County woman was pulling off to the side of the road in her Toyota Corolla to turn around when the DeKalb County man drove his Harley Davidson over to the Toyota and struck the rear passenger side causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The 69-year-old man from Genoa was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet, police say. The 31-year-old woman from Lisle was not injured.

The area of the crash scene is still blocked off for further investigation.

Authorities say it is unclear why the man drove over to the Toyota.