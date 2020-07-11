Businesses opening during COVID-19 are making it work

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Opening a business in a middle of a global pandemic comes with its own challenges but two businesses in the area are making it work.

April 4 of 2020 was a date Carrie Woolbright had been planning for.

"Just thought it would be a great day to always remember and the world took a turn the end of March," said Woolbright, the owner of The Scoop Ice Cream Shop.

But what Woolbright didn't plan was COVID-19 shutting down non-essential businesses. Her dream of opening an ice cream shop on South Benton St. in Winnebago didn't get left behind, instead it changed course.

"We called it COVID Kit. We started with you could buy a pint and it came with two waffle cones and two sugar cones. We kinda just got creative with it and made a play with it," said Woolbright.

Now, customers can walk in the new shop and pick out their own flavors. Something Woolbright says is a day she knew would come.

"People said this is exactly what this community needs. We felt it but to see the people come in, the smiles, the thank you's. I can't tell you, I get emotional, but people are just really appreciative and that's all we wanted to do was just bring everyone back out together," said Woolbright.

On July 9, I LUV SUSHI opened in Rockford.

"Sense I'm a brand new restaurant I didn't want to open just patio and delivery. That is not the way to start a business," said I LUV SUSHI Owner and Chef Brian Park.

Park says he expected to open in April but after the stay-at-home order got extended he had to lay off employees.

"Staffing was an issue. Other than that everything was okay. I mean people were loving us. They're welcoming us," said Park.

Gaining some hope back to make it through the ups and downs.

"Come back strong and Rockford, we are going to do well," said Park.

"We just have this strong sense of community. I just knew it was going to be good," said Woolbright.

The Scoop Ice Cream Shop also has a Donate a Cone Program. All donations will go to families facing financial hardships. The owner says everyone deserves a scoop of ice cream.