Body found in Janesville, possibly connected to missing man

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Rock County emergency officials say a body has been found in Janesville on Saturday.

Police believe this surrounds a missing Janesville man who was last seen Monday around the Arbor Ridge subdivision along County Road E.

Rock County authorities along with K9 dogs have been searching the area looking for Johnny Hood.

Saturday around 9 a.m., the K9's were able to locate the body of a white adult male found dead in a thick wooded area down an embankment from the railroad tracks in the 2800 block of County Road E., according to police.

The body has been turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy and identification.

No foul play is suspected.