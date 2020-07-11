Beckham son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

LONDON (AP) — Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced that they’re engaged. Beckham and Peltz both posted the news on their Instagram accounts on Saturday. Beckham wrote: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” They both posted the same picture of themselves standing in a field and embracing – he wearing a blue suit and she in a yellow dress. Peltz said in her post, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.