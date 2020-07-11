A couple rounds of rain are possible today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While there will be plenty of dry time today, be ready for a few showers or storms, mainly late in the morning and late in the evening.

Saturday showers:

Isolated showers are possible late Saturday morning.

This first round will be very hit-or-miss, so don't expect widespread rainfall. There will be plenty of locations that remain dry. Isolated to scattered showers are possible after 10 am, with the last of the rain wrapping up by 1 pm. There's a slight chance for storms, so if you hear rumbles of thunder, head indoors immediately.

The late afternoon and evening look dry, then showers and storms may return in the late evening to early overnight hours. This round of storms may be a little more intense, so there's a slight risk for severe weather late tomorrow evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail would be the threats.

A slight chance for severe storms is possible late Saturday evening.

The storms arrive around sunset, and carry on before midnight. After midnight, the weather dries out again, though a slight chance for rain is still possible early Sunday.

Short dry stretch:

Sunny and dry weather resumes Sunday after the early morning. The weather cools off a little more, resulting in the low 80's with slightly lower humidity.

We shall see the sunny and dry weather again Monday and Tuesday next week. Temperatures start climbing again, reaching the upper 80's by Tuesday.

Late next week, rain chances pick up again, with Wednesday showing the best chances for rain for now. Thunderstorms and downpours may be possible with any rain that develops next week. While temperatures don't look to change much (we may stay in the middle to upper 80's), the humidity rises to muggy levels again. The heat wave expected next week is relaxing some, so we could avoid the hot weather for a while as a result.