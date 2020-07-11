5 killed in hostage situation at church in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police in South Africa say five people are dead and more than 40 have been arrested after an early-morning hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg. A statement says police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom found four people “shot and burned to death in a car” and a security guard shot in another car. Six other people were injured. Police say they rescued men, women and children who had been held hostage. They said the attack by a group of armed people “may have been motivated by a feud” between church members.