WWII-era planes make flyby in honor of late singer Vera Lynn

LONDON (AP) — World War II-era aircraft have flown over the late singer Vera Lynn’s village in southeastern England in a final tribute to the “Forces’ Sweetheart” who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond. The planes flew past Lynn’s beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds gathered to applaud and give their respects. Lynn serenaded the nation with sentimental favorites such as “We’ll Meet Again,” and “The White Cliffs of Dover.” She died June 18 at age 103. Ahead of her funeral, a giant portrait of Lynn was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover to honor her life.