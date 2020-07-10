Womanspace seeks donations for virtual fundraising auction

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Womanspace wants your things for their "Auctioning-in-place" virtual auction to benefit their organization and the larger Rockford community.

Womanspace cancelled many of its fundraising events in the wake of COVID-19. Now, the organization hopes the auction could help make up for that.

For the past 45 years, Womanspace provides programs for the local community focused on arts, health, spiritual and the environment.

Specifically, Womanspace wants new products, antiques or experiences for the auction.

The auction will be in early August, but Womanspace is looking for donations now.

To donate items, contact Kristin Kofoed at krisilizie@mac.com or 815-985-4484.