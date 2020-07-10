With new name and album, The Chicks’ voices ring loud again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years. The timing is right for their voices to be heard again on “Gaslighter,” out on July 17. With topics like youth activism and escaping toxic relationships, the album “seemed like a good reflection on our times,” said lead singer Natalie Maines. Their song, “March March,” is inspired by the next generation of outspoken teens leading the charge on gun control and climate change. Emily Strayer said the band known for speaking their minds has been quiet for 10 years, “so get ready.”