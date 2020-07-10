WHO experts to visit China as part of COVID-19 investigation

BEIJING (AP) — Two World Health Organization experts will spend the next two days in the Chinese capital to lay the groundwork for a larger mission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over Saturday and Sunday they will work to fix the “scope and terms of reference” for the future mission aimed at learning how the virus jumped from animals to humans. The WHO mission is sensitive after the U.S. moved to cut ties with the agency over allegations it mishandled the outbreak and is biased toward China. More than 120 nations have called for an investigation. China has insisted that WHO lead it and wait until the pandemic is brought under control.