Virus surge visible across Texas: ‘The tsunami is here’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time. The new marker Friday comes at the end of what has been the deadliest week in Texas since the pandemic began. Texas’ Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, joined in a letter Friday asking the nation’s Health and Human Services secretary for a field hospital in the Rio Grade Valley. Hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients along the Texas-Mexico border and doctors say they’re running out of room.